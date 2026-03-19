Parents face murder charges in death of 21-month-old Aurelius Township child

Two parents face open murder and child abuse charges in connection with the death of their 21-month-old son and the severe physical abuse of their 4-year-old child in Aurelius Township.

The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office announced the charges Wednesday against 29-year-old Pierson Davis and 30-year-old Karolina Davis.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the couple's home on Aug. 12, where they found 21-month-old Vincent Davis dead inside. Authorities immediately launched an investigation and removed Vincent's minor sibling from the home.

Michigan State Police investigated the child's death and allegations of child abuse in coordination with the Ingham County Medical Examiner's Office and MDHHS Child Protective Services.

Pierson and Karolina Davis are both charged with open murder in connection with Vincent's death. They also face two counts of first-degree child abuse for knowingly and intentionally causing serious physical harm to Vincent and his surviving sibling.

Both defendants were arraigned Wednesday. Bond was set at $10 million for Pierson Davis and $20 million for Karolina Davis.

They are scheduled to return to court on March 31.

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