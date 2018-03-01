Parents calling for fair funding for all students

10:15 AM, Mar 1, 2018
Parents across the state are calling for fair funding for all students.

Governor Rick Snyder has proposed a 25% reduction in state money for online public schools.

Aley Minton's children attend an online charter school and says they deserve the same funding kids in bricks-and-mortar schools get.  "They've had trouble in the schools or they may have other medical conditions or they were bullied. The reasons vary and that's why school choice is important and the options in education there's not a one side fits all model."

The parents want lawmakers to reject the Governor's proposal and pass a budget for full funding for all students.

Governor Snyder called for similar cuts in last year's budget but lawmakers rejected the measure.