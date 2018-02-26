Panic ensues after man disrupts mass, claiming pastor talked gun control

Fair
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Mass at Saint Thomas Aquinas Church in East Lansing was disrupted Sunday after a man caused a scene and stormed out claiming the pastor was talking about gun control.
Some left the church in a panic.
Father Jerry Ploof was speaking during an 11 a.m. mass to a full crowd.
Some people, including the man who had an outburst, were standing in the back of the church.
Father Ploof tells FOX 47 News he was talking about how unfortunate it was that parents are being put into positions of having to bury their children, referring to recent mass shootings.
Ploof says he asked the crowd what they think God's opinion would be about topics such as gun control, racism and border walls.
It was then when the man began yelling and stormed out of the church
Some followed the man in a panic, concerned over what may happen next.
Father Ploof says the crowd cheered after the man left and mass went on as normal. He says most people stayed for the rest of mass.
East Lansing Police say the man was not armed and emphasize there was no threat to the public.