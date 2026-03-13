PAIN AT THE PUMP: Where is the cheapest gas across mid-Michigan?

LANSING, Mich. — Gas prices are climbing fast. According to AAA, Americans are paying 55 cents more per gallon than they were just one month ago — and mid-Michigan drivers are feeling it too.

The spike is being driven by escalating conflict in the Middle East, where Iranian attacks on Gulf shipping and energy infrastructure have pushed Brent crude oil above $100 a barrel — up nearly 38% since the conflict began.



Our reporters hit the streets in Lansing, East Lansing, Jackson, and Eaton County to find where you can save some money at the pump.

⛽ Lansing: Lowest Price Found was $2.89

WATCH THE VIDEO TO FIND WHERE WE FOUND THOSE PRICES:

Lansing Gas Prices

⛽ East Lansing: Lowest Price Found was $3.59

WATCH THE VIDEO TO FIND WHERE WE FOUND THOSE PRICES:

East Lansing Gas Prices

⛽ Grand Ledge: Lowest Price Found was $3.59

WATCH THE VIDEO TO FIND WHERE WE FOUND THOSE PRICES:

Grand Ledge Gas

⛽ Jackson: Lowest Price Found was $3.49

WATCH THE VIDEO TO FIND WHERE WE FOUND THOSE PRICES:

Jackson Gas Prices

The price hikes are tied directly to the war in the Middle East. Iran has struck shipping vessels, a major Saudi oil field, and Iraq's port of Basra — effectively choking flow through the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil passes.

President Trump has vowed to "finish the job," and with no ceasefire in sight, analysts warn prices could climb further in the weeks ahead.

Looking to save at the pump? Apps like GasBuddy and Google Maps can help you track real-time prices in your area before you fill up.