Paczki Fun Facts

KRAKOW, MALOPOLSKA, POLAND - 2017/02/23: A display of donuts during the "Fat Thursday". Dozens of people queue for the traditional Polish donuts (Paczki) during the Fat Thursday. Fat Thursday is a traditional Catholic Christian feast marking the last Thursday before Lent and is associated with the celebration of Carnival. Paczki, the favorite sweet of Poles, are large deep-fried doughnuts, usually filled with rose jam and topped with glazed sugar. (Photo by Omar Marques/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Paczki are a traditionally Polish treat, initially created to use all the fruit, sugar lard and eggs before the beginning of lent and fasting.
Paczki (punch-key) is the plural form of Paczek (pohn-check).
QD carries 12 flavors: Raspberry, Custard, Cream Cheese, Strawberry, Blueberry Crème, Apple, Banana, Chocolate, Lemon, Cherry and the traditional flavor of Prune.
QD sold more than 183,000 paczki in 2017, Laid end to end, they'd stretch over 11 miles - the distance from QD's store at 400 S. Pennsylvania to their Grand Ledge location.
This year's expected production will reach a half-marathon length of paczki - nearly 13 miles.