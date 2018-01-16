Owner, township dispute over Michigan island vacation rental

The owner of a private island in southeastern Michigan continues to rent out the property despite a dispute with local officials.

The Ann Arbor News reports the AshKay Island is zoned as a rural agriculture property.

Manchester Township attorney Jesse O'Jack says vacation rentals aren't one of the permitted uses for the property.

The 8-acre island is owned by Andy Bobo.

It features a 1,700-square-foot (150-square-meter) solar-powered cabin that can accommodate up to 12 people.

Bobo began renting out the property in May 2016.

The board voted in October to take legal action against Bobo.

O'Jack says the township hasn't yet filed a lawsuit and is still reviewing the zoning ordinance.

Bobo's attorneys say the island complies with the ordinance's definition of a single-family dwelling.