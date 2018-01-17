Overnight fire destroys home in Lansing

An investigation is underway to find out what started a fire that completely destroyed a home in Lansing Wednesday morning.

It happened at home in the 900 block of Johnson Avenue before 1AM.

When firefighters arrived on scene, flames could be seen shooting out of the back and roof of the home.

Authorities tell FOX 47 the weather made it more difficult for firefighters to get the fire fully out.

Crews were on scene all morning Wednesday checking for hot spots. Later in the day, a backhoe was used to take apart the home.

There is no information on if anyone was home or if anyone was hurt in the fire.

The Lansing Fire Department tells FOX 47 more information on the fire is expected to be released later Wednesday.

