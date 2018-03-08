Over $23,000 raised for Spencer protesters arrested at MSU

More than $23,000 has been raised to help protesters who were arrested at a white nationalist event pay for legal costs.

The money was raised through an online crowd fund titled "Bail Fund for Stop Richard Spencer at MSU", on the website fundedjustice.com.

The Monday visit from Spencer led to clashes between white nationalists and protesters outside the MSU Livestock Pavilion, where Spencer made a speech. 25 people were arrested and 13 face potential felony charges.

The funding page says the money raised will "be used for bail and legal support for people arrested standing up to this hate monger and his followers."