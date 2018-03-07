Ormond Park litigation stalls answers to questions about the project

A golf course controversy met with roadblocks appears to have hit another one.

A driveway through Ormond Park to Groesbeck Golf Course was given the green light last year, but now things are at a standstill.

FOX 47's Cryss Walker went to a meeting to get an update on the project, but people left with more questions than answers.

The Lansing City Council Committee on Public Service held a meeting Tuesday to give an update about the Ormond Park project but residents say the answers to their questions were blocked by the city attorney's office.

“It was saddening to get virtually no information from them”, said Friends of Ormond Park member Peter Wood.

“We got a little bit about some off the money spent so far on the road through Ormond Park but we don't know what the future spending will be so far”, Wood continued.

City attorneys remain tight lipped about many issues raised concerning Ormond Park because the city is currently in litigation over the project.

“There are a lot of issues that are remaining under shield of attorney client privilege with the Office of City Attorney”, said Lansing City Council member Peter Spadafore.

“I will hope to be able to share that information as soon as the city's attorney office lets us do that, advises us that it's in the best interest of the city to do so”, Spadafore explained.

That decision that left many residents confused and upset.

“In my opinion the city used the litigation to stonewall answers and avoid having to address the issues”, said Lansing resident Loretta Stanaway.

Representatives from the city attorney's office say the project is moving forward.

It was only halted because of winter weather conditions and construction will resume when the weather breaks.

The Lansing City Council and the city attorney's office agreed to have a closed door session to figure out what details they can release about the project.

That meeting will happen late next month.

We'll let you know what happens.