One-way roadways in Jackson to become two-way roads starting in February

Louis Glick Highway and Washington Avenue in Jackson will undergo construction soon.
These are one-way roadways in downtown Jackson, Louis Glick Highway and Washington Avenue, they will be converted to allow for two-way traffic.
This switch is expected to occur sometime the week of February 5th.
It would have started sooner but the project has been delayed due to the wet weather earlier this week.
To complete the two-way conversion, permanent signs will be going up along Washington Avenue and Louis Glick Highway, along with permanent pavement markings.
All work is weather dependent.