One man dead after deadly hit-and-run in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Late Saturday night, Eaton County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a person down near the intersection of Waverly Rd. and Tecumseh River Dr., near a neighborhood on the border between Eaton and Ingham Counties.

According to deputies, a man lying in the southbound lanes of Waverly Rd. was dead upon arrival.

Deputies say the man was hit by a car that fled before officers arrived on the scene.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help with information about the car or driver involved.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Detective Johnson at (517) 213-6121.

