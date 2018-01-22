One killed in suspected drunk driving crash in Williamston

A woman is dead after a two car crash on Williamston road near Dennis road in Wheatfield Township.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, the crash was found by an off-duty Sheriff's Sergeant on Sunday around 5:30 a.m, while on his way to work.

After discovering the crash, the Sergeant located the 53 year-old female victim from Webberville in her vehicle that was found in a ditch.

The 29 year-old female driver of the second car was also located and transported to an area hospital with an ankle injury.

According to police, the surviving female driver is believed to have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The crash still remains under investigation.