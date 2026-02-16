One person injured in shooting at Pete's Hy-Grade Market in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in downtown Lansing.

Officers responded to Pete's Hy-Grade Market around 3:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired. According to police a man in his early 20's was shot in the foot.

Police are still searching for a suspect but say the incident appears to be isolated.

