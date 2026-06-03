One dead, two injured in head-on crash in Eaton County

WINDSOR TWP., Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday night in Eaton County.

According to police, troopers from the Lansing post responded to Bishop Highway near Creyts Road after reports of a collision.

A preliminary investigation indicates a Ford Econoline van, driven by an 81-year-old Dimondale man, was traveling westbound on Bishop Highway when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Chevrolet Camaro driven by a 41-year-old Lansing man.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 80-year-old passenger in the van and the driver of the Camaro were seriously injured and transported to University of Michigan Health-Sparrow in Lansing for treatment.

Authorities said it is not yet known whether alcohol, drugs or a medical emergency contributed to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

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