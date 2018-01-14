"Once Upon A Child" opens new location

OKEMOS, Mich. (WSYM) - Families spent part of their Saturday shopping at a newly opened "Once Upon A Child" store in Okemos.

The franchise buys gently used children's clothes, accessories, toys and shoes to sell them at a lower price.

Along with shopping, kids enjoyed face painting and balloon art and a chance to meet Spiderman.

The owner says there's a benefit to giving away the things that kids go through so quickly.

“We've really gotten a big welcome from the community,” said Suzy Lucas, owner of the new location. “I feel everything in here was brought in by people in this community, so we've had a wonderful response and just feel blessed to be here."

“Once Upon A Child" will continue celebrating its opening Sunday complete with more face painting, raffles and giveaways.

The new store is located at 1875 W Grand River Ave, Okemos, MI 48864.