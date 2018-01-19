Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber of DeWitt confronts Larry Nassar

2012 Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber of DeWitt made a surprise appearance at Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing in Ingham County Circuit Court Friday morning.

Wieber said publicly for the first time that Nassar sexually abused her when she was a member of the USA Gymnastics team. She said holds USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic Committee and Michigan State University for failing to stop Nassar and failing to protect the athletes.

Wieber said while she was a victim she refuses to live her life as one. Wieber's 2012 teammate Aly Raisman appeared in court with her Friday. You can watch the victim impact statements on wilx.com and the FOX 47 App. We will continue covering the Nassar hearing for you.