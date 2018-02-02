Olympic Committee told in 2015 of suspected abuse by Nassar

According to a report by NBC News the Olympic Committee was notified by USA Gymnastics regarding suspected abuse of gymnasts by Larry Nassar in 2015.

"USA Gymnastics has recently been made aware of potential sexual misconduct committed against one or more of its national team athletes by a member of its medical staff," it wrote in an email to Olympic Committee chief security officer Larry Buendorf in September 2015. "Such misconduct allegedly occurred at international competitions held overseas and various locations in the United States."

The summary was described to NBC News by a source. It recounted interviews that investigators did with three gymnasts who have since been identified as Maggie Nichols, Aly Raisman, and McKayla Maroney.

Maroney told the investigator that what Nassar had done was "rougher, more aggressively pulling in the vaginal area." She suggested that Nassar "might be getting some sexual gratification."

The existence of the email was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.