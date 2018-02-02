Olympic Committee told in 2015 of suspected abuse by Nassar

LANSING, MI - JANUARY 17: Larry Nassar listens to victim impact statements during his sentencing hearing after being accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

According to a report by NBC News the Olympic Committee was notified by USA Gymnastics regarding suspected abuse of gymnasts by Larry Nassar in 2015.

"USA Gymnastics has recently been made aware of potential sexual misconduct committed against one or more of its national team athletes by a member of its medical staff," it wrote in an email to Olympic Committee chief security officer Larry Buendorf in September 2015. "Such misconduct allegedly occurred at international competitions held overseas and various locations in the United States."

The summary was described to NBC News by a source. It recounted interviews that investigators did with three gymnasts who have since been identified as Maggie Nichols, Aly Raisman, and McKayla Maroney.

Maroney told the investigator that what Nassar had done was "rougher, more aggressively pulling in the vaginal area." She suggested that Nassar "might be getting some sexual gratification."

The existence of the email was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.