Older Survivor of Nassar's Comes Forth

After the early morning fireworks, the tone of the day changed when an older woman spoke out against sexual abuse from Larry Nassar. FOX 47's Marcus Dash followed the story.

Over the last few weeks we have seen impact statements from survivors that were assaulted in their youth by Larry Nassar. Today we heard from one of the oldest survivors to come forth against Larry Nassar.

Her name is Kathleen Lovellette, she was in her thirty's when Nassar sexually assaulted her. She said she is proof that it is hard to come forward no matter how old you are

"Why did he do this to me? I am not his typical victim, I have run through scenarios over and over through my mind trying to find an answer. My only conclusion is I am not the only older woman he has assaulted. I hope by speaking today I can give other women like myself a voice," said Lovellette.

Lovellette says her main reason in coming forth was to show girls of all ages to always trust your gut, because she failed to do so when Nassar was assaulting her.