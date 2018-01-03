Okemos Mongolian Barbecue shuts down

Mid-Michigan's only Mongolian Barbecue restaurant is no longer open.

A sign posted on the door of the Okemos location on Grand River Avenue reads "This restaurant is closed."

An email to a Mongolian Barbecue district manager has not been returned.

FOX 47 received a press release for an auction of items from the store. The pre-auction inspection is set for January 24th from 10-4 at the restaurant. The online auction happens January 25th from 8am-8pm at biddergy.com.

