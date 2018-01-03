Okemos Mongolian Barbecue shuts down

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 3 at 3:30PM EST expiring January 4 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 3 at 3:21PM EST expiring January 4 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Mecosta, Montcalm, Osceola
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 3 at 3:08PM EST expiring January 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 3 at 3:08PM EST expiring January 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Mid-Michigan's only Mongolian Barbecue restaurant is no longer open.
A sign posted on the door of the Okemos location on Grand River Avenue reads "This restaurant is closed."
An email to a Mongolian Barbecue district manager has not been returned.
FOX 47 received a press release for an auction of items from the store. The pre-auction inspection is set for January 24th from 10-4 at the restaurant. The online auction happens January 25th from 8am-8pm at biddergy.com.