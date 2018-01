An Ohio man faces up to life in prison for killing a man in Hillsdale County.

On Friday, a jury found Jay Clark guilty of first degree murder in the death of Jeremy Barron.

Authorities say Clark killed Barron last winter and dumped his body in a rural area of Hillsdale County. Ashley Hoath was also charged as an accessory to the murder. She pled guilty to second degree murder last fall.

Hoath will be sentenced on January 18th and Clark on February 5th.