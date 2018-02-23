Officials tour flooded areas in Lansing

Fog
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, along with Congressman Mike Bishop and Emergency Management Chief Mike Tobin, took a tour of the flooded areas before addressing the media at Fire Station 8 in Lansing.
Officials are cautioning people to stay off flooded roads and not expect to immediately return to evacuated homes even though floodwaters there are expected to begin receding.
Tobin told the media that dangerous conditions remain despite the Grand River cresting in the area. The Red Cedar River also is causing flooding near MSU.