Officials: Some Michigan snowmobile trail segments closed

8:25 AM, Dec 26, 2017

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - For those planning to go snowmobile riding during the holiday week, be advised that some Michigan trail segments are closed.

The state has nearly 6,500 miles of designated snowmobile trails. More than half are on private land.

The Department of Natural Resources says 400 miles of private trails have closed in recent years because of trespassing and modified exhaust systems that are too loud.

Other closures result from temporary issues such as logging operations, poor trail conditions or bridge and culvert repairs.

Updates on snowmobile trail closures are available at http://www.michigan.gov/dnrclosures . The DNR advises checking the list before you make plans for snowmobiling trips.

