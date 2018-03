BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WSYM) - Multiple police departments are investigating reports of an officer-involved shooting in Jackson.

The incident happened near the intersection of Tyson Street and Watts Street on the city’s east side.

Neighbors nearby tell FOX 47 News they heard seven to eight gunshots outside and saw police chasing a man down the road.

They say the man running from police was shot.

His condition is unknown.

