Officer-involved shooting reported in Eaton Rapids

An officer-involved shooting occurred in Eaton Rapids Tuesday night, according to Michigan State Police.

Few details have been released about the incident at this time.

MSP posted online shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday that they were requested to assist after the shooting occurred.

Authorities have not said who was shot or provided any information about injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

