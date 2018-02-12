Oakland University plans high ropes course on campus

Plans call for opening a high ropes adventure course at Oakland University in suburban Detroit.

The Oakland Press of Pontiac reports the aerial adventure park, which would be built in trees on the northeast side of campus, could be ready this summer.

The Oakland University Board of Trustees recently agreed to move forward with TreeRunner Holdings LLC to build the new TreeRunner Adventure Park.

The company currently runs similar parks in suburban Detroit, Grand Rapids and outside of Michigan.

Plans for the high ropes course come after the school's then-President George Hynd in 2016 sought opportunities for enhancement of campus life.

Oakland University's campus spans more than 1,400 acres (567 hectares) in the Oakland County cities of Auburn Hills and Rochester Hills.