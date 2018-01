Oakland Co. Deputy hit by car in critical condition

Thursday morning, in front of Rochester Adams High School, an Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy was hit by a passing car.

This happened on Tienken Road east of Adams Road at 7:40 a.m. in Rochester Hills.

The 50-year-old deputy was on the scene of a car accident which had occurred earlier when a second accident occurred.

It was when he went to police the second accident that a passing car struck him while he was outside of his patrol car.

He was transported to Ascension Crittenton Hospital and is in critical condition in the ICU.

He is a 17-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office who works an assignment of school liaison deputy at Rochester Adams.