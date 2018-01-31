Not everyone happy about Engler as potential Interim President at MSU

The MSU Board of Trustees is expected to name former Michigan Governor John Engler as Interim President at its board meeting at 9 AM Wednesday morning.

Engler would replace Lou Anna K. Simon who resigned as last week as the university deals with the fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

But some people, including faculty leaders at MSU, are not happy about Engler being tapped as Interim President and they're planning to take action if the board officially names him interim president Wednesday morning.

At-large faculty members of MSU's Steering Committee are threatening to seek the resignations of the entire MSU Board of Trustees if it follows through with its plan to appoint Engler.

The committee serves as a mediator between all faculty members and the board of trustees, as well as the administration and outside groups.

In a letter posted late Tuesday night the group wrote quote, "Should the board indeed appoint ex-Governor Engler we'll be sadly forced to bring a vote of motion to hold a vote of no-confidence in the Board of Trustees to Academic Congress by an electronic ballot."

The letter goes on to say if the no-confidence vote is approved by Academic Congress the matter will then be brought to the next faculty senate meeting, and if that vote of no-confidence passes there, members of the Steering Committee will call on the entire Board of Trustees to resign immediately.

The letter says the members of the committee were invited to a private meeting with trustees on Monday.

It was during that meeting the committee told the trustees that, "Appointing a former governor with no academic leadership experience would not be the best way to heal the wounds of our community."

The first woman to publicly accuse Nassar of sexual abuse had some harsh words for the decision to appoint Engler as Interim President.

Rachael Denhollander posted on Facebook that she is beyond disappointed because she says Engler is a deep political insider at MSU.

She also says she sincerely hopes the board reconsiders.