Not clearing fire hydrants of snow could slow response times

LANSNG, Mich. (WSYM) - More than six inches of fresh snow fell in the Lansing area Friday.

With snowfall continuing into the weekend, the City of Lansing Office of Emergency Management is asking residents to help out with the clean-up effort.

Plows are working to clear streets, which takes several days to complete. The city is asking Lansing residents to not park vehicles on the side of the street until it has been plowed.

Sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hours following a snow event.

The Lansing Fire Department asks residents to clear space near fire hydrants. Not doing so could slow down response times in an emergency situation.