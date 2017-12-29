Northern Michigan ski resorts booming with business

Ski resorts in Northern Michigan are enjoying the cold and snow.

Boyne Highlands has been busy over the past few days, with winter enthusiasts anxious to spend some time outdoors. Nearly two feet of snow has fallen since the weekend, allowing the resort to open nearly all of its terrain.

Manager Mike Chumbler said, "We have 53 runs open, over 400 acres, ten lifts, tubing, cross country, fat tire bikes, dinner on the hill. We have a lot going on, something for everyone. So hope you can get out here and enjoy it."

The Lodge at Boyne Highlands is booked through the rest of the week. But with dozens of open ski areas around the state, snow lovers shouldn't have a hard time finding somewhere to go. Plus, many offer "learn to ski or snowboard" specials during January and beyond, some for as little as $20.