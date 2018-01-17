Norovirus outbreak feared at university in Grand Rapids

Officials at Davenport University's main campus in Grand Rapids say about 100 students there may have contracted a norovirus.

The school said Wednesday students started reporting illnesses over the weekend. The campus has about 3,000 students.

Kent County health officials are collecting samples to test for the virus.

Those showing symptoms have been asked to remain isolated from others.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says norovirus is a contagious virus that can be contracted through contaminated food or water, by touching contaminated surfaces or from an infected person. Symptoms typically include a sudden bout of vomiting, watery diarrhea with abdominal cramps and nausea.