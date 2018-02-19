Nonprofit to host literacy summit at Detroit high school
10:40 AM, Feb 19, 2018
Share Article
DETROIT (AP) - A Detroit-area nonprofit is bringing experts together to discuss literacy in the city and across southeastern Michigan.
Southfield-based Beyond Basics will host its March 1 Literacy Summit at Detroit's Mumford High School.
The summit is held every two years and is open to the public. Educators, officials at literacy-related nonprofits, community activists and foundation leaders are expected to attend.
Beyond Basics partners with principals to provide reading, tutoring and supplemental programs like writing, art, mentoring and partnerships to public schools students in pre-kindergarten through high school. Free books also are provided to students and parents involved in Beyond Basics programs.
The summit and a March 16 fundraising event at the Detroit Athletic Club are part of Beyond Basic's celebration of National Reading Month. It also holds a year-round book drive.