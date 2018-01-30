Nonprofit awards grants to auto, labor history projects

DETROIT (AP) - The MotorCities National Heritage Area is awarding more than $60,000 to 10 Michigan projects through its 2018 Challenge Grant cycle.

Projects include the physical restoration of historically significant buildings or automobiles and educational programs that chronicle important stories from the region's automotive and labor history.

An effort to restore the roof at the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant in Detroit is getting $25,000. Another $4,000 will support efforts by the Michigan Institute of Contemporary Art in Lansing to expand screenings to a national office of the 2014 documentary "Second Shift: From Crisis to Collaboration."

The nonprofit MotorCities National Heritage Area is dedicated to the historic preservation of the automotive industry. Its challenge grant program has been funding historical and cultural preservation projects in Michigansince 1998.