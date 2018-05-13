Non-profit luncheon supports cancer patients, survivors

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - A local group celebrating nineteen years of supporting others fighting cancer, came together for their annual luncheon to tell stories of their triumph over cancer. FOX 47's Marcus Dash was there to hear people's tales of inspiration.

Nearly twenty years ago "against all odds" was just something Shirley Carter-Powell was facing, after being diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time. Fast forward to today, it's what she calls her foundation. Supporting others facing cancer.

"What we do is support them with their imminent needs in cases of sometimes groceries, helping them with their co-pays, their insurance, and patient advocacy," said Shirley Carter-Powell.

All of the donations they receive go directly to cancer patients in need of the day to day necessities.

Powell says people forget about the now when someone is diagnosed with cancer.

"The focus has gone so far away from the patient, I understand the research, I understand we need a cure, and all of that, but in the meantime between time, what do they do?" said Carter-Powell.

Four-time cancer survivor Sarina White attends the luncheon every year. She says on top of the financial assistance the foundation provides, it allows people to meet others going through the same thing.

"We all are survivors of one thing or another and that you are not alone," said Sarina White.

White says a big part of fighting cancer is hearing what others have gone through because sometimes you can't tell just by looking at another person.

"We come together once a year to encourage one another to lift one another and up and tell our stories so because you never know just by looking on the outside what someone has gone through," said White.

The attendees of the luncheon were encouraged to wear hats to support cancer survivors and to stand with those are still fighting.