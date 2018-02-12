No charges for father who charged Larry Nassar in court

The father who charged Larry Nassar in court will not face criminal charges. Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd announced his decision Monday afternoon. Randall Margraves went after Nassar during his sentencing hearing in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 2.

Margraves attacked after listening to two of his daughters give their victim-impact statements. His third daughter had her statement read into the record during the Ingham County sentencing hearing. Margraves asked Judge Janice Cunningham for 5 minutes alone with Nassar, then for 1 minute alone. He ran towards Nassar after Judge Cunningham denied his request. Deputies stopped him short, took him to the ground, cuffed him and took him out of the courtroom. Judge Cunningham brought him back later in the day and told him he would not be punished for contempt of court. She said that was largely because he had just learned the details of his daughters' abuse moments before the attack. Margraves was not fully cleared of criminal charges until the prosecutor made his decision. Lloyd tells wilx.com that decision was based in part on requests from Nassar and his two attorneys who could have been hurt. All three said they did not want Margraves to be charged.

Margraves's first daughter's victim-impact statement says her father went looking for Nassar after she told her family about the abuse. Margraves's attorney would not allow him to answer questions about that during his press conference on February 2. A GoFundMe account set up for him after the attack raised more than $31,000 for legal defense expenses. Margraves said he did not need the money and will give it to local charities that help victims of sexual abuse. Donors have until March 9 to ask for their money back.