No air travel for Indiana woman charged with attacking crew
9:17 AM, Feb 15, 2018
An Indiana woman charged with attacking a Delta Air Lines crew on an international flight is barred from air travel while her case is pending.
Camille Krueger of La Porte, Indiana, appeared in Detroit federal court on Wednesday, a week after she was charged. A judge ordered several conditions, including a ban on commercial air travel.
Authorities say Krueger had to be restrained on a Delta plane after attacking her husband and crew members during a Germany-to-Detroit flight on Jan. 14. She had been drinking wine.
A military police officer subdued Krueger with flexible wrist cuffs, and she was secured in her seat for the final 90 minutes. A mask and leg restraints were placed on Krueger to stop her from spitting and kicking.