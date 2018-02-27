Nick Lyon hearing resumes Tuesday in the Flint Water Crisis

Mostly Cloudy
A preliminary hearing will pick back up to determine if the state's top health director will stand trial for charges connected to the Flint Water Crisis.
State Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 85-year-old Genesee County man who died from legionnaires disease.
State Attorney General Bill Schuette says Lyon failed to warn the public about the deadly outbreak of legionnaires disease in Genessee County in 2014 and 2015.
During that time... 12 people died and 79 others got sick from legionnaires' disease.
Lyon is also charged with misconduct in office.
His preliminary hearing has lasted more than two weeks.
Stay with FOX 47 and we'll let you know when the judge makes a decision.