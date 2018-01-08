NFL source: Lions have picked next head coach

According to an official source at the NFL the Lions and the Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia have verbal agreement in place for him to become their next head coach but they can’t officially hire him until the Patriots season ends.

General manager Bob Quinn said last Monday that Detroit's next coach would have total autonomy over the staff, and since then, the Lions have only provided short updates on who they have interviewed for their head coaching job.

The Detroit Lions have interviewed both of their current coordinators for their vacant head coaching job.

The Lions announced the interviews with defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, a day after Coach Jim Caldwell was fired.

The Detroit Lions have also interviewed Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel for their coaching position.