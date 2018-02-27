Newest coaster revealed at Cedar Point

Fair / Windy
HI: -°
LO: 42°
Over the weekend at a "winter chill-out" event, Cedar Point revealed their newest ride, Steel Vengeance.
According to Cedar Point, the coaster will be a record breaker in many categories, including the world's first "hyper-hybrid."
It will rise 205' feet above the park and go 74 mph. The first hill is a whopping 200 foot drop. The ride lasts two minutes and 30 seconds.
Along with the new ride, there are changes and additions to Frontier Town, restaurants, shows, and entertainment.
Steel Vengeance will open spring 2018.