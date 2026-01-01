New Year's goals for any budget

LANSING, Mich. — As 2025 begins, many people are setting resolutions to get in shape, but personal trainers and therapists say you can achieve your fitness goals without spending money.



Free fitness works: 10-minute daily walks and home workouts can achieve goals without spending money.

Use SMART goals: Structure through specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and timely goals drives success.

Be honest: Self-awareness about limitations helps overcome roadblocks that derail resolutions.



"There are always people that are interested, but I feel like now the people that are inquiring are looking to make a lasting change," said Bryce Dolan, a personal trainer.

According to the Pew Research Center, losing weight or getting in shape is the most popular New Year's resolution.

"You have to be honest about yourself financially, mentally, and physically," Dolan said.

Dolan says there are ways to accomplish fitness goals without spending any money.

"There are a couple things at home if you have no equipment. You can go for a walk, 10 minutes a day," he said.

He also recommends using social media for free advice and detailed workouts you can do at home.

But achieving goals involves more than just physical activity. Local therapist Ian Schafer emphasizes the importance of mindset.

"Mindset is everything," Schafer said.

Schafer recommends using SMART goals - an acronym that stands for specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely.

"One of the easiest methods is the utilization of SMART goals," Schafer said.

He says structure is crucial for accomplishing any goal.

"Without structure in those things, that very first roadblock that comes into play, that makes it hard to accomplish. For most people, that's the end of the road," Schafer said.

Back at the gym, Dolan emphasizes that everyone starts somewhere, regardless of their goal.

"You can't lie to yourself, you have to be honest," he said.

