New road funding coming at a good time

Cities in mid-Michigan are happy to see the legislature approve another $175M for roads.

Ingham County and Lansing intend to use it on road maintenance.

The potholes are going to get a lot of attention. Depending on the size of a pothole it can take up to $20 to fix just one. While the extra money from the state will help it won't go a very long way.

"This money would allow us to address about 2.7 more miles of street," said Andy Kilpatrick, public service director. That's all Lansing can do with more than 900 thousand dollars it's getting from the state.

Lansing and Ingham Co. don't expect to see the money until May when some of their construction projects are set to begin.