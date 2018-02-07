A new quarter commemorates Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The U.S. Mint and the National Park Service on Wednesday are holding an event to launch the "America the Beautiful Quarters Program" coin.

The Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore quarter is the 41st release in the program, a 12-year initiative that honors national parks and other national sites. Each year, five new national sites are being depicted on the tail sides of America the Beautiful quarters.

The Pictured Rocks coin shows Chapel Rock and a pine tree that grows atop it. The U.S. Mint is issuing quarters in the order in which the national sites were officially established.