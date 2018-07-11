A brand new five-day music festival will kick off in Jackson Wednesday night.

The first ever Unity Festival is set to run through Sunday at different venues across the city of Jackson.

The Unity Festival is aimed at celebrating the city's diversity and is similar to the Concert of Colors even that's held in Detroit every year.

Wednesday night's event features a musical performance by Ian Stewart at Weatherwax Hall at 7 p.m. The event is free and everyone is welcome.

