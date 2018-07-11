Menu

New multi-day music festival kicks off Wednesday in Jackson

Posted: 10:40 AM, Jul 11, 2018
Updated: 2018-07-11 14:40:17Z

A brand new five-day music festival will kick off in Jackson Wednesday night.

The first ever Unity Festival is set to run through Sunday at different venues across the city of Jackson.

The Unity Festival is aimed at celebrating the city's diversity and is similar to the Concert of Colors even that's held in Detroit every year.

Wednesday night's event features a musical performance by Ian Stewart at Weatherwax Hall at 7 p.m. The event is free and everyone is welcome.

You can find out more about the Unity Festival by  clicking here. 

