If you receive Medicare benefits, then you might want to start watching your mailbox.

Medicare will soon start mailing out new cards in April.

To help protect member's identities, social security numbers have been removed from the front of the cards.

Instead, there will now be a unique Medicare number.

You don't have to do anything to receive the new cards.

They will be automatically mailed in waves, between April 2018 and April 2019.