New Lansing Eastside Folklife Festival on August 11
12:08 PM, Jul 13, 2018
12:14 PM, Jul 13, 2018
A new festival celebrating Michigan’s rich cultural heritage—the music, art, crafts, food, and cultural traditions of our state and beyond—will take place Saturday, August 11 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Allen Neighborhood Center, 1611 East Kalamazoo Street, in Lansing’s Eastside Neighborhood. The festival is free and open to the public.
Organized by a coalition of community arts activists and Michigan State University faculty and staff, the event showcases the music, dance, and arts of the 2018 recipients of the Michigan Heritage Awards and Traditional Arts Apprenticeships, and close with a performance by the Tannahill Weavers, a renowned Scottish band on a 50th anniversary tour.
Festival attendees will be able to hear folk songs and Scottish bagpipes, learn swing dance moves and Irish ceili (partner dancing) steps, join in a community sing and uke strum, learn about beadwork embroidery and weaving from Anishinaabek artists, watch a Rwandan dance troupe or a Bharatanatyam (Indian classical dance) performance, and more!
The festival will also feature the Teal Quilt Project, a community-engaged arts project to demonstrate care and concern for child and young adult survivors of sexual abuse, raise awareness of child abuse, and foster a safe and supportive community.
Lansing Eastside Folklife Festival—Saturday, August 11, 2018
The Tannahill Weavers, one of Scotland’s premier traditional bands, whose diverse repertoire spans the centuries and demonstrates to old and young alike the rich and varied musical heritage of the Celtic people.
Jahshua Smith, an emcee from Detroit, delivers conscious, sociopolitical lyrics about his experiences in Detroit that hit just as hard as his fly rhymes.
Mariachi Femenil Detroit, a women-led Mariachi band from Detroit. The group promotes gender equality in music and performing arts, especially within the mariachi genre.
Judy Pierzynowski (Lansing), porcupine quill boxes and beadwork
[Each of the above will be accompanied by an apprentice]
Community Sing and Ukulele Strum, led by Sally Potter and Punch Drunk
The Teal Quilt Project: This is a community-engaged arts project to demonstrate care and concern for the children and young adults who are survivors of sexual abuse, to help raise awareness of child abuse, and to foster a safer and more supportive community. The Teal Quilt Project is coordinated by volunteers and works in partnership with SmallTalk, a state of the art center in Lansing, MI, founded “to address child abuse and to empower children to have the courage to heal.” Seewww.smalltalkcac.org [smalltalkcac.org]
Food vendors
Featuring diverse cuisines from Michigan entrepreneurs, including some food vendors housed within the Allen Neighborhood Center Incubator Kitchens:
Anishinabe Meejim - Native American food — Indian tacos, fry bread, blanket dogs, wild rice soup, buffalo chili, nachos, hot dogs, buffalo burgers, fries, soft drinks.
Sanctuary Pizza - Organic, sourdough pizza crusts topped with homemade sauces and locally sourced ingredients