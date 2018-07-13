New Lansing Eastside Folklife Festival on August 11

A new festival celebrating Michigan’s rich cultural heritage—the music, art, crafts, food, and cultural traditions of our state and beyond—will take place Saturday, August 11 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Allen Neighborhood Center , 1611 East Kalamazoo Street, in Lansing’s Eastside Neighborhood. The festival is free and open to the public.

Organized by a coalition of community arts activists and Michigan State University faculty and staff, t he event showcases the music, dance, and arts of the 2018 recipients of the Michigan Heritage Awards and Traditional Arts Apprenticeships, and close with a performance by the Tannahill Weavers, a renowned Scottish band on a 50 th anniversary tour.

Festival attendees will be able to hear folk songs and Scottish bagpipes, learn swing dance moves and Irish ceili (partner dancing) steps, join in a community sing and uke strum, learn about beadwork embroidery and weaving from Anishinaabek artists, watch a Rwandan dance troupe or a Bharatanatyam (Indian classical dance) performance, and more!

The festival will also feature the Teal Quilt Project, a community-engaged arts project to demonstrate care and concern for child and young adult survivors of sexual abuse, raise awareness of child abuse, and foster a safe and supportive community.

Contact Information

Visit engage.msu.edu/LEFF [engage.msu.edu] for further details and regular programming updates.

517) 249-5208 or email For general information about the festival, call (or email msum.mtap@gmail.com

Denise Paquette, Outreach and Development Director, (517) 999-3924, denisep@allenneighborhoodcenter.org For general information about the Allen Neighborhood Center, contact

List of Participating Artists (subject to change)

Lansing Eastside Folklife Festival—Saturday, August 11, 2018

The Tannahill Weavers , one of Scotland’s premier traditional bands, whose diverse repertoire spans the centuries and demonstrates to old and young alike the rich and varied musical heritage of the Celtic people.

Jahshua Smith , an emcee from Detroit, delivers conscious, sociopolitical lyrics about his experiences in Detroit that hit just as hard as his fly rhymes.

Mariachi Femenil Detroit , a women-led Mariachi band from Detroit. The group promotes gender equality in music and performing arts, especially within the mariachi genre.

The 2018 Michigan Heritage Awards [traditionalarts.msu.edu] Ceremony and performances by the 2018 Michigan Heritage Award recipients

Mick Gavin [freep.com] (Redford) for Irish fiddling and melodeon playing (Redford) for Irish fiddling and melodeon playing

Neil Woodward [neilwoodward.com] (Howell) for Michigan folk songs, storytelling, and folklore

Performances and Demonstrations by 2018 Michigan Traditional Arts Apprenticeships [traditionalarts.msu.edu] recipients, including:

Rosie DeLand (Lansing), beadwork

Renee Wasson Dillard [makoohnsden.com] (Harbor Springs), black ash baskets and finger weaving (and 2010 Michigan Heritage Award recipient)

Elizabeth Kimewon (Sault Ste. Marie), birch bark baskets and porcupine quill boxes

Eva Menefee (Lansing), beadwork

Judy Pierzynowski (Lansing), porcupine quill boxes and beadwork

[Each of the above will be accompanied by an apprentice]

Community Sing and Ukulele Strum, led by Sally Potter and Punch Drunk

The Teal Quilt Project: This is a community-engaged arts project to demonstrate care and concern for the children and young adults who are survivors of sexual abuse, to help raise awareness of child abuse, and to foster a safer and more supportive community. The Teal Quilt Project is coordinated by volunteers and works in partnership with SmallTalk, a state of the art center in Lansing, MI, founded “to address child abuse and to empower children to have the courage to heal.” See www.smalltalkcac.org [smalltalkcac.org]

Food vendors

Featuring diverse cuisines from Michigan entrepreneurs, including some food vendors housed within the Allen Neighborhood Center Incubator Kitchens:

Anishinabe Meejim - Native American food — Indian tacos, fry bread, blanket dogs, wild rice soup, buffalo chili, nachos, hot dogs, buffalo burgers, fries, soft drinks.

Sanctuary Pizza - Organic, sourdough pizza crusts topped with homemade sauces and locally sourced ingredients

Building Blocks of Michigan [bbmichigan.com] - weekday catering company, providing fresh, healthful food options for Greater Lansing

Fire and Rice [fireandrice.us] - traditional paella for festive gatherings - traditional paella for festive gatherings

Teff-Rific - Eritrean and Ethiopian cuisine