New Jackson website wants your opinion

The City of Jackson is looking to update their website.

“Upon reviewing the contract with CivicPlus we found that we had the option to rebuild our website from the ground up at no cost, since we’ve been under contract for four years this month,” Public Information Officer Will Forgrave said. “Just like we did four years ago, we’ll look to increase the site’s functionality and offer easy, user-friendly services online. Only this time, it will come free of charge and at no taxpayer expense, which is excellent news.”

The city's website was last redesigned in 2014 and cost about $45,000.

Now, the city wants to build a site with updated graphics and make it more user friendly for citizens of Jackson to use.

“It’s about making the user-side of the site more accessible and functional,” he said.

If you'd like to give input on what you want in the site, you can email: website@cityofjackson.org.

They city is hoping to begin updating this month and having the new version within one year.