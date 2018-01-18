New information on I-96 murder-suicide

Police were able to obtain more information about a murder-suicide by interviewing the only survivor.

Police believe that David Somers shot and killed his wife, Lisa Somers; and then shot Lisa's 18-year-old daughter, Amedy Dewey. Dewey survived the shooting. It happened on I-96 near Nash Hwy in Boston Township on January 6.

It's believed that Lisa Somers and Amedy Dewey had just returned to Michigan from a scheduled cruise vacation. They flew into the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, MI. David Somers was booked to go on the cruise, but decided not to go on the cruise the day before they were set to leave.

David Somers picked up Lisa and Amedy about 20 to 30 minutes before the shooting. He was driving them to Midland, where Amedy was staying with a friend.

The homicide and shooting happened after an argument between David and Lisa. Lisa made accusations regarding David's infidelity in the marriage. They also argued on the phone, and in text messages before Lisa and Amedy returned from their cruise.

When they left the airport David was driving the couple's 2011 Chevrolet Equinox. Police believe that neither Lisa nor Amedy knew that there was a shotgun in the back of the car.

While David was driving eastbound on I-96 the argument escalated. David allegedly became angry, and began driving erratically on the freeway. Police received multiple witness reports supporting this.

At one point David came to a stop on the side of the road, got out, and walked toward the back of the car. Lisa and Amedy both got out of the vehicle as well. Amedy reports hearing her mother yell, "he's got a gun."

Amedy got back into the car, and hid in the back seat. She tried to call 911, but was unsuccessful. She was shot with a 23 gauge slug, which struck her in the face. It caused a severe injury. Amedy did not see or hear what happened to her mother.

Amedy told Detectives that her first instinct was, "I'm not going to die. This is not how I'm going to die." She took steps to save her own life. She tried to use her phone to call for help, and climbed over the front seat to use the horn and lights on the car. At one point she got out and tried to flag down passing motorists. Witnesses called 911.

Investigation revealed that David shot Lisa once before turning the gun on himself. It is unknown if David was under the effect of alcohol, or narcotics. Police have requested a toxicology report.

Police believe infidelity and underlying domestic issues were contributing factors.

Police also say that David was being treated for a brain mass, or a brain tumor, which could have contributed to the incident. They don't know how much it contributed, and they will never know. They are still investigating.

Detectives say they have a tremendous amount of respect for the courage, tenacity, and strength that Amedy Dewey displayed both during and after the incident.