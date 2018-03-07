New hope for those on kidney transplant waiting list

New hope for the more than 90-thousand people in the U.S. awaiting a kidney transplant.

New research suggests using diseased organs could expand the number of potential donors.

Scientists at Johns Hopkins University enlisted ten sick people who were willing to receive a kidney infected with Hepatitis C.

The patients were given medications to clear the infection, both before, and for twelve weeks, after the transplant.

After that none of the kidney transplant recipients showed signs of the disease.