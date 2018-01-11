New downtown project to feature apartments, penthouses

DETROIT (AP) - A building that will feature 288 apartments and penthouses is planned on the site of a former hotel in downtown Detroit.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Thursday for City Club Apartments-Central Business District Detroit.

Crews began work in September. The project is expected to be completed next year. Its 13,000 square feet (1,208 square meters) of retail space will include a pet store, restaurant and gourmet market.

The 18-story, 800-room Statler Hotel stood on the site from 1915 until it was demolished in 2005. The new building will be in walking distance of central downtown and three professional sports stadiums.

Mayor Mike Duggan says there is a six-month wait for an apartment in downtown and Detroit's Midtown. He says about 5,000 units are under construction, but 10,000 likely are needed.