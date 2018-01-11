New details revealed in case of 4-year-old Gabby's death

The process is underway to bring the Wayne County couple wanted in the brutal murder of a four-year-old girl back to Michigan.

The girl's mother Candice Diaz and her mother's boyfriend Brad Fields are being charged in Georgia after being arrested there on Tuesday.

New body camera footage has been released from Georgia that shows their arrest.

In Michigan, horrific new details are emerging in four-year-old Gabby Barrett's death, some that authorities are saying are simply too disturbing to reveal.

The details have been found in court documents recently filed by Child Protective Services as officials try to strip Diaz and Fields of their parental rights.

According to the documents, Candice Diaz claimed on New Year's Eve in their Sumpter Township home, that Gabby ran her own bath water causing her burns to her skin.

The next day -- Diaz told investigators Gabby wanted to take another bath, and she placed the girl in the tub and left the room.

When she returned, Diaz says she found Gabby submerged up to her nose in the water.

Diaz claims she pulled the little girl out of the tub and called Brad Fields in the next room to come help.

According to court records, Diaz waited more than a half hour to call 9-1-1 and by the time police arrived, they found Gabby unresponsive in the tub with extensive bruising and severe burns all over her body.

The Washtenaw County medical examiner told detectives this was the worst child death case in their 27 years of practice.

Diaz and Fields are both claiming to have several mental health issues that they admitted they weren't taking medication for.

Both are charged with murder, torture and child abuse.