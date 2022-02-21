New COVID-19 testing site coming to Waterford Township

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Helix Diagnostics will be offering COVID-19 testing at a new site in Waterford Township.

The new site will be located at 3625 Highland Road and is replacing the testing site formerly located at 6620 Highland Road.

Starting Feb. 23, 2022, the public will have access to COVID-19 PCR testing Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 pm and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Those interested in testing can make appointments at www.solvhealth.com, walk-ins are welcomed as well. Medical insurance will be accepted for those who have been exposed to COVID-19 or are exhibiting symptoms. Patients in need of testing for travel purposes will need to pay $100 via cash or credit card.

